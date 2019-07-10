SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key Released. Check Here

SSC Constable GD final answer key has been released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD final answer key has been released. Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the Central Governmental agency which conducts recruitment to various ministerial and departmental posts, has released the final answer keys on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission has released the SSC GD marks last week for the exams held from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The result for SSC Constable GD exam 2018 was released on June 20, 2019.

The candidates who qualified in the SSC Constable GD written examination will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The SSC GD marks have been normalized, as per the latest norm.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys on the website of the Commission on 10-07-2019," the SSC said in a statement.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective SSC Constable GD final answer keys by using the official link given online on the official website.

This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from July 10, 2019 to August 9, 2019.

