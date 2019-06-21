SSC GD Result 2019 For Constable Recruitment Out. Details Here

SSC results 2019: SSC GD Constable results, cut-off details have been released on ssc.nic.in

SSC GD result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the central governmental agency which conducts recruitment to various government posts in the country, has released the SSC GD results for the recruitment exams held for Constable (GD) in various forces like CAPFs, NIA and SSF, and also for Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The SSC GD results of Computer Based Examination have been released on the official website, ssc.nic.in along with the details of candidates who have been called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), which are the next stages of recruitment process for more than 50 thousand vacancies announced by the SSC last year.

SSC conducted the recruitment exam, for which the SSC GD results or SSC Constable GD results have now been released, from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer Based mode across India.

The SSC GD results have now been announced for a total number of 30,41,284 who appeared in the recruitment examination.

The official notification published along with the SSC Constable GD results said, candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in an approximate ratio of 1:10 (vacancy: candidates).

"Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates securing less than 33% marks and Unreserved (UR) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates securing less than 35% marks have not been considered eligible for short-listing to the PET/ PST," the notification said.

The Commission has not released the SSC GD result of 34 debarred candidates. The roll numbers of these candidates can be found on the results notification published on the official websites.

"Call letters to candidates qualified for PET/ PST will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF, which will be conducted by the CAPFs," reads the notice. For the admit card candidates should visit the official portal of CRPF.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will regulate the SSC GD Constable PET and PST. The tests will be conducted by various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as decided by the CRPF.

Candidates can raise objections to the SSC GD result by July 31 along with a copy of printout of the online application form.

SSC GD result 2019: Direct links to Constable GD exam results

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only): Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF): Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area: Direct Link

SSC GD Result for Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Direct Link

