Staff Selection Commission Releases GD Written Exam Marks

SSC GD Result 2019: SSC releases GD exam marks for individual candidates

SSC GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks for each candidate who appeared in the SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The result for SSC Constable GD exam 2018 was released on June 20, 2019. The candidates who qualified in the SSC Constable GD written examination will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC Constable GD 2018 Result: How To Check Marks?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the lick provided on the home page for SSC Constable GD marks.

Step three: Go to the end of the pdf document and click on the link given at the end.

Step four: Enter your registration number and password.

Step five: Submit and view your scores.

The next step in the recruitment process involves PET and PST. The admit cards for PET and PST will be released soon.

"Call letters to candidates qualified for PET/ PST will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF, which will be conducted by the CAPFs," reads the notice. For the admit card candidates should visit the official portal of CRPF.

