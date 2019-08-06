SSC Constable Recruitment: Physical Standard Test Begins Next Week

Physical standard test for SSC constable (general duty) selection begins on August 13.

The physical standard test (PST) for selection of Constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles will be held from August 13 to September 25. The exam also referred to as, SSC GD PST, will be conducted at centres finalized by the CAPFs which includes CPRF, CISF, SSB, NIA, ITBP, Assam Rifles and BSF. Admit cards for the exam have been released by the CRPF.

A total of 5,34,052 candidates have been shortlisted for the PST. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written exam which was taken by more than 30 lakh candidates.

The SSC GD PST will be held at 100 recruitment centres.

"All candidates are directed to bring printed copy of e-Admit Card at the time of PST. Candidates will not be permitted for PST without Admit Card," reads the notice released by the CRPF.

For the SSC Constable GD recruitment, PST/ detailed medical examination / review medical examination will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

SSC had notified the Constable GD recruitment in July last year. The recruitment process had officially begun with the online registration of applications on July 24.

54,953 vacancies will be filled through the SSC GD recruitment.

