SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019: CRPF Releases Admit Card For Physical Standard Test

SSC GD admit card is available at crpf.gov.in.

Admit cards have been released for the SSC Constable General Duty (GD) physical standard test (PST). The SSC GD admit card has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Candidates who had qualified the written exam and are eligible for the PST can now download the admit card at the official website crpf.gov.in.

Download SSC GD Admit Card

The CRPF has asked shortlisted candidates to bring a photo ID to the designated recruitment centre on the test day. The shortlisted candidates are those who have qualified the written exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The PST will be held in August-September. For the SSC Constable GD recruitment, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

SSC had notified the Constable GD recruitment in July last year. The recruitment process had officially begun with the online registration of applications on July 24.

The SSC GD results, as it is commonly referred to by candidates, were released in June. More than 30 lakh candidates had participated in the exam.

54,953 vacancies will be filled through the SSC GD recruitment process as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

