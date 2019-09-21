SSC Releases Notice For Stenographer Grade 'C', Grade 'D' Recruitment

SSC Stenographer grade 'C' and grade 'D' recruitment begins online

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) finally released the Stenographer recruitment advertisement yesterday. The Commission has also begun the online application process and eligible candidates can apply online from the Commission's official website. The last date to complete the application process is October 18, 2019.

While, the Commission will complete the application process next month, the computer-based test (CBT) for Stenographer recruitment will be conducted in May next year.

Through this recruitment SSC will shortlist candidates for empanelment as Stenographer Grade 'C' and Stenographers Grade 'D' in vacancies available with Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country. The number of available vacancies will be announced by SSC in due course of time.

Any 12th pass candidate from a recognized board or University is eligible to apply. While the lower age limit for both grades is 18 years, the upper age limit for Grade 'D' is 27 years and for Grade 'C' is 30 years.

The computer-based test will be the first stage of selection followed by skill test for candidates shortlisted after the CBT. The CBT will have three sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The first two sections will have 50 questions each and language section will have 100 questions which are to be solved in 2 hours.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.