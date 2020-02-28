SBI Clerk 2020 Prelim Exam Begins Tomorrow

SBI Clerk Prelim exam will begin tomorrow in computer based mode

State Bank of India (SBI) will begin the preliminary exam for Clerk or Junior Associate recruitment tomorrow. The exam will conclude on March 8, 2020. The exam will be of one hour duration and will be objective in nature. Candidates appearing for the Clerk prelim exam should go through the "acquaint yourself" booklet available in the candidate's dashboard along with SBI Clerk admit card before appearing for the exam.

SBI Preliminary exam will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will have three sections - English Language bearing 30 questions, and Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability sections each bearing 35 marks. There will be sectional time limit of 20 minutes. Each question will carry one mark and one-fourth of the mark allotted to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

Candidates equal to approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk main exam based on their performance in the prelim exam. The SBI Clerk Main exam will tentatively be held in April 2020.

SBI had advertised 8,000 Junior Associate or Clerk vacancies this year. The selection process consists of a preliminary exam followed by a main exam.

Though main exam is the final stage of selection, in case of candidates who have not studied the specified opted local language in 10th and/or 12th, will have to appear for a local language test after provisional selection but before joining. Those who fail to qualify in the language test will be disqualified.

