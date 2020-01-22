SBI To Conclude Online Application For 8,000 Clerk Vacancies This Week

SBI Clerk 2020: The Bank will close application for Clerk recruitment this week

State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the application process for recruitment of Junior Associates or Clerks on January 26, 2020. SBI has announced 8,000 clerk vacancies for this recruitment cycle. The vacancies are available in Customer Support and Sales roles. Candidates will be selected for empanelment after clearing a preliminary exam and main exam.

As far as eligibility is concerned, an applicant should have completed their Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute or University. Applicant must not be older than 28 years. For relaxation in upper age limit, applicants should refer to the recruitment notification.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the application link provided on 'Career' portal of SBI website. Candidates in General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750. Candidates in SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying application fee.

The selection will depend on a candidate's performance in the main examination, however, candidates will be shortlisted for main examination only if they fulfil the cut off criteria which will be decided for the preliminary examination. The SBI Clerk prelim exam will tentatively be held in February or March.

Candidates who are shortlisted after Main exam, will be selected provisionally. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility, and qualification in test of specified opted local language, wherever applicable.

The test of local language will be held only for those candidates who have not studied the specified local language up till 10th or 12th. The test for the local language will be held after provisional selection and before joining.

Click here for more Jobs News