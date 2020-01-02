SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: SBI Announces 8,000 Clerical Cadre Posts

State Bank of India (SBI) has notified a total of 8,000 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts. Registration process, which will be held online, would begin on January 3. Candidates can apply latest by January 26. SBI would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February/ March, 2020 and main examination will be conducted tentatively on April 19.

Job Notice

"Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020," reads the job notice released by SBI.

"Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.01.2020," the notice adds.

Applicants must be between 20 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2020.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam would have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 1 hour duration to attempt the exam. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test or for aggregate score. The admit card for preliminary exam will be released on February 11.

Main Exam Pattern

The main exam would have questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would have 190 questions and candidates would be allowed 2 hour 40 minutes to attempt the exam. The exam would be held on April 19 and the admit cards would be released in the second week of April.

