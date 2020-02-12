SBI Clerk Admit Card Released For Prelims Exam. Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk admit card for Prelims have been released at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Clerk admit card 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk admit card on Tuesday. The SBI Clerk prelims admit card, which was released on February 11, will be available to download till March 8, 2020. The SBI Clerk admit cards have been released on the official portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A direct link has been provided in this story for easily accessing the admit card from the official page.

Candidates who had applied for the SBI Clerk recruitment would need their registration details and password for downloading the SBI admit card.

Through this recruitment, for which the SBI admit card is expected anytime soon, the Bank would fill 8,000 vacancies. The recruitment was notified in January.

SBI Clerk admit card 2020: Direct link

Download your SBI Clerk admit card 2020 from the direct link provided here:

SBI Clerk admit card 2020 direct link

(Keep your registration number or roll number along with the password with you to download your admit cards from the link provided above)

SBI Clerk admit card 2020: Examination pattern

SBI Clerk recruitment's online preliminary exam consists of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 sections such as English language (30 question for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 question for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 question for 35 marks).

Each test will have a separate timing of 20 minutes.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test or for aggregate score.

Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk main exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

