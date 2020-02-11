SBI Clerk Admit Card Soon. Details Here

SBI Clerk admit card: SBI Clerk prelims admit card will be released at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk admit card 2020: State Bank of India, country's largest lender, is expected to release the SBI Clerk admit card today. According to the SBI Clerk or Junior Associates recruitment notification released by the Bank, the SBI Clerk prelims admit card will 'tentatively' be released on February 11, i.e. today. The call letters for the preliminary examinations scheduled for February or March. The SBI Clerk admit cards will be released on the official portal of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

"The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website from 11.02.2020 onwards (Tentatively)," the SBI Clerk recruitment notification said.

Through this recruitment, for which the SBI admit card is expected anytime soon, the Bank would fill 8,000 vacancies. The recruitment was notified in January.

SBI Clerk admit card 2020: Examination pattern

SBI Clerk recruitment's online preliminary exam consists of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 sections such as English language (30 question for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 question for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 question for 35 marks).

Each test will have a separate timing of 20 minutes.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.

1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test or for aggregate score.

Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk main exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

