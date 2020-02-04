SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Expected Next Week

The SBI clerk prelims admit card will have details of the exam date, venue, time, etc.

SBI clerk prelims admit card is likely to be released on February 11. As of now, the SBI has released the pre-exam training admit cards. The pre-exam training is provided to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS/ Religious Minority Community. "Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from 04.02.2020 onwards from Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post," the bank has said.

Based on the preliminary exam result, SBI will shortlist candidates for the main exam which will be the final selection for recruitment to Junior Associate, a clerical cadre post, in SBI.

On the exam day, candidates must carry one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letter head in original along with its self-attested photocopy.

Through this recruitment SBI would fill 8,000 vacancies. The recruitment was notified in January.

