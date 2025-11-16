State Bank Of India Releases Junior Associates Mains Examination Admit Card For 2025

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) 2025 Mains exam. Candidates can visit the official website to download the hall tickets.The mains exam is expected to be scheduled in November 2025. There will be 190 questions of 200 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours 40 minutes, divided separately for General/Financial Awareness (35 minutes), General English (35 minutes) and Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability/Computer Aptitude (45 minutes each).

There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer, said SBI in a notification. In Phase 3, candidates will have to appear for a local language test of 20 marks, which includes objective and subjective sections.

According to SBI, candidates must bring the duly authenticated Preliminary exam call letter (with an authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as the Main examination call letter at the time of the Main examination. These documents, along with other requisite documents, need to be submitted during the Main examination.

Additionally, candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as those pasted by the candidate on the call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per the information provided in the "Acquaint Yourself" booklet and call letter.

Notably, SBI announced 6,589 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts in the early week of August 2025. Out of the total vacancies, 5,180 are for regular posts and 1,409 are backlog vacancies. Category-wise, the distribution includes 2,255 posts for General, 788 for SC, 450 for ST, 1,179 for OBC and 508 for EWS candidates.