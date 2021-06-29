SBI Releases Clerk Exam Admit Card; Direct Link Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the clerk admit card at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI clerk admit card on Tuesday. The junior associate or clerk preliminary examination admit cards are available on the official website at sbi.co.in. The registration process for this recruitment was held till May 20. The bank said in a release that the clerk admit card will be released for Ladakh, Leh and Kargil valley candidates later.

"Preliminary exam call letter is available for download, except for the candidates applied for "Ladakh" and "Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive", since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice," an official notification published on sbi.co.in said.

The admit cards will be available for download till July 13.

Follow the link given above to download SBI junior associate prelims admit card. At login page, enter the registration number or roll number and Password or date of birth (in dd-mm-yy format) at the required places to download the SBI admit card.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected through two exams-- preliminary and main-- and a test of the local language. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled in June 2021.

Graduates, between 20-28 years of age as on April 1, are eligible for the post.

