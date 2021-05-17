SBI Junior Associate Recruitment: Registration Deadline Extended

SBI junior associate recruitment drive: Registration deadline extended till May 20

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline of the Junior Associate recruitment drive. The registration window was scheduled to close today, however, it has been extended till May 20.

For candidates who belong to economically weaker section (EWS) category, the bank has said, "The EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the 'Income & Assets Certificate' for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank. Hence, the 'Income & Assets Certificate' for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification."

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5,000 regular vacancies and 237 backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates will be selected through two exams-- preliminary and main-- and a test of the local language. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled in June 2021.

Graduates, between 20-28 years of age as on April 1, are eligible for the post.

