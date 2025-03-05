SBI Junior Associates Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

SBI Junior Associates Result 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the SBI Junior Associates result 2025 for the preliminary examination soon. Those who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website once they are released. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 posts. The vacancies are available across various regions, including 1,894 positions for the Lucknow/New Delhi area, 1,317 in the Bhopal Circle, 1,254 in Kolkata, 1,111 in Bihar, and 50 in the Leh Ladakh region, among others.

SBI Junior Associates Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to SBI's official website

Step 2. Select the "careers" link on the homepage

Step 3. Locate the "Clerk recruitment" link on the new page

Step 4. Select the "SBI Junior Associates Prelims Result 2025" link

Step 5. Enter the necessary details and click "submit"

Step 6. View and download your SBI Junior Associates prelims result for future reference

SBI Junior Associates Prelims Result 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the SBI Junior Associates position comprises three stages:

Preliminary examination

Mains examination

Language proficiency test

Candidates must pass each stage to be eligible for a Junior Associate position in SBI branches.

SBI Junior Associates Prelims Result 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years.

SBI Junior Associates Prelims Result 2025: Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the central government. Candidates with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) should ensure its completion by December 31, 2024.