AIBE Scheduled For November 30: Exam Timings, Syllabus And Key Details Announced

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has scheduled the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX for November 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm, with entry beginning at 11:30 am. Candidates can now access essential updates, including the syllabus and examination guidelines, on the official website.

The AIBE has also uploaded the syllabus, which contains 19 subjects/topics. In the syllabus, the AIBE also mentioned the number of questions for each subject. For example, Constitutional Law has 10, Indian Penal Code (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8, Family Law 8, etc.

The Secretary of BCI, Ashok Kumar Pandey, has issued a detailed notification for the examination, registration and payment dates for the AIBE. The online registration for AIBE, which started on September 29 closed on October 28 and the last payment date through online mode was October 29, said BCI.

The AIBE also issued a notification regarding Blind and Low Vision Category. "All eligible candidates under the Blind and Low Vision category for AIBE XX were notified via their registered email IDs and contact numbers to provide their preferred mode of examination (screen reader/pen and paper). For any further clarification or assistance, candidates may contact the AIBE Helpdesk," it added.

The BCI said the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and 40 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Disabled candidates.

Additionally, the admit card for the AIBE) XX has been also released by the BCI. It is mandatory to carry the duly authenticated admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card, including exam venue, reporting time and personal information, to avoid any last-minute issues.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a national qualification test administered by the Bar Council of India (BCI) under the Advocates Act of 1961. It evaluates law graduates' legal knowledge and analytical abilities to determine their eligibility for enrollment as advocates.

Passing the AIBE grants candidates a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is required to practice law in any court in India.