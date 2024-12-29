All India Bar Examination 2024 Answer Key Released, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 19 exam answer key 2024. Those who have appeared in the exam can check access the answer key by visiting the official website. The written exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 featured 100 questions covering 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The question paper included:

Constitutional Law: 10 questions

IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions

Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Other subjects like Cyber Law, Environmental Law, and Labour Law contributed fewer questions.

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

Go to the AIBE's official website

Click on the "AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024" link available on the homepage.

View the answer key PDF displayed on the screen.

Verify and download the file for reference.

Print a hard copy for future use.

For more details or updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.