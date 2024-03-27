All India Bar Examination 18 Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download

AIBE 18 Result 2024: The Council stated that seven questions from AIBE 18 were withdrawn.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the results of the 18th Bar Examination. Those who took the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18 or XVIII 2024) can check their results on the official website by using their user ID and password.

In its result notification, the Council stated that seven questions from AIBE 18 were withdrawn, leading to the evaluation being based on 93 questions instead of the original 100.

Additionally, it is clarified that the passing marks for general and OBC category candidates are set at 45 per cent of the revised 93 marks, rounding up to 42, instead of the previous 45.

All India Bar Examination 18 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Select the link for AIBE XVIII result.

Input the login credentials - user ID and password.

AIBE results 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Likewise, for SC, ST, and disabled categories, the pass mark is determined as 40 percent of the 93 questions, resulting in a minimum score of 37, as specified by the BCI.

"The candidates who have uploaded other documents instead of the Enrollment certificate will have their results withheld. Such candidates need to send their enrollment certificates to the email address bci.helpdesk@smartexams.in before April 10, 2024. The results of these candidates will be declared by April 15, 2024," reads the BCI notification on AIBE XVIII results.

Before the release of the results, the BCI published the final answer key for AIBE 18 on March 21, 2024.

Conducted on December 10, 2023, at various examination centers nationwide, the 18th Bar examination by the council had its provisional answer key released on December 12, 2023. Subsequently, a period for raising objections was provided from December 13 to 20.

The All India Bar Examination serves as a certification test for Law graduates, enabling them to pursue legal practice within Indian courts.

For additional information, refer to the council's official website.