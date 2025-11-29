AIBE 20: All India Bar Examination 2025 Guidelines For Candidates

Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) on November 30, 2025. Students appearing in the law entrance exam are required to follow certain guidelines before appearing in the exam. Applicants should report at their respective exam centre by 11:30 am. Candidates who have registered for the law entrance exam must carry their admit cards and Photo ID proof in the exam hall.

Candidates are allowed to carry only Bare Acts inside the examination centre. Bare Acts refer to the original, unannotated texts of laws enacted by legislative bodies, containing only the exact wording of statutes without commentary, case law, or interpretation.

Mobile phones, digital/smart watches, bags, handbags, calculators, electronic gadgets/equipment, papers, books, notes etc are strictly not allowed inside the examination centre.

The entry is restricted after 1:15 pm.

Applicants must use blue/black ball-point pen only to make all the marking on the answer sheets. Anyone using a pencil for marking on the answer sheet will be disqualified from the exam.

Any candidate having around 40 per cent disability will get additional 20 minutes per hour to complete the paper. Such candidates will be required to submit a certified copy of their disability to the invigilator to avail the extra time.

The candidature to the examination is provisional. Only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria should appear in the exam. The candidature of any candidate will be rejected if at any stage it is found that an applicant is not eligible for the All India Bar Examination.

Candidates found cheating/resorting to unfair means by the invigilators will be debarred from taking the exam.

