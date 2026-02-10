AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Starts Tomorrow, check eligibility And steps

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to begin the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI registrations tomorrow, February 11, 2026. LLB or LLM graduates who wish to practice law in India can apply for AIBE XXI through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, until April 30, 2026. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to apply, as BCI will not offer extensions in case they miss the AIBE 21 registration deadline. No applications will be entertained after the closure of the registration window.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submitting the application fee is May 1, 2026. Candidates will have the opportunity to make amendments to their application forms on May 3, 2026. The exam will be held on June 7 and admit cards will be available on May 22, 2026.

Eligibility for AIBE XXI

Students pursuing the final semester of a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree at a BCI-accredited university or a college affiliated to a BCI-approved and recognized university can apply for AIBE, provided they have no pending subjects in any previous semester.

Graduates who have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB from BCI-accredited universities or colleges affiliated to BCI-approved and recognized universities but have not yet received a degree are also eligible to apply. This includes candidates who have completed the course and are awaiting their degree.

Candidates who have obtained an LLB degree from a BCI-recognized university or a BCI-approved college but have not yet registered with any State Bar Council, as well as those who previously enrolled but later surrendered their enrollment certificate, can also apply.

Application Process for AIBE 21

Candidates can apply online through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. They must register by clicking on the registration link available on the homepage and entering their basic information. They must then sign in with their registered login details, fill out the AIBE 21 Application Form 2026, pay the prescribed fee, upload the required documents, and finally submit the application form.