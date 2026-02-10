Advertisement

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Starts Tomorrow, check eligibility And steps

The AIBE 21 exam is scheduled for June 7, 2026, with admit cards available from May 22 and application amendments allowed on May 3.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Starts Tomorrow, check eligibility And steps
All India Bar Examination XXI Application Window Opens Soon
  • The Bar Council of India opens AIBE XXI registrations on February 11, 2026
  • LLB and LLM graduates can apply online until April 30, 2026, at the official site
  • Application fee deadline is May 1, with corrections allowed on May 3, 2026
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to begin the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI registrations tomorrow, February 11, 2026. LLB or LLM graduates who wish to practice law in India can apply for AIBE XXI through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, until April 30, 2026. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to apply, as BCI will not offer extensions in case they miss the AIBE 21 registration deadline. No applications will be entertained after the closure of the registration window.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submitting the application fee is May 1, 2026. Candidates will have the opportunity to make amendments to their application forms on May 3, 2026. The exam will be held on June 7 and admit cards will be available on May 22, 2026.

Eligibility for AIBE XXI

Students pursuing the final semester of a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree at a BCI-accredited university or a college affiliated to a BCI-approved and recognized university can apply for AIBE, provided they have no pending subjects in any previous semester.

Graduates who have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB from BCI-accredited universities or colleges affiliated to BCI-approved and recognized universities but have not yet received a degree are also eligible to apply. This includes candidates who have completed the course and are awaiting their degree.

Candidates who have obtained an LLB degree from a BCI-recognized university or a BCI-approved college but have not yet registered with any State Bar Council, as well as those who previously enrolled but later surrendered their enrollment certificate, can also apply.

Application Process for AIBE 21

Candidates can apply online through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. They must register by clicking on the registration link available on the homepage and entering their basic information. They must then sign in with their registered login details, fill out the AIBE 21 Application Form 2026, pay the prescribed fee, upload the required documents, and finally submit the application form.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
All India Bar Examination, Bar Council India, AIBE XXI
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com