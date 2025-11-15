AIBE 20 Admit Cards Available Soon, Check Exam Schedule, Syllabus

Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) today, November 15, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the cards from the official website by entering their login credentials. The AIBE exam has been scheduled for November 30.

Steps for downloading the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI

Step 2: Click on AIBE 20 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Online registration for the exam began on September 29 and concluded on October 31, 2025.

AIBE has uploaded the syllabus of the exam on the official website. The syllabus comprises of 19 subjects/topics which include the following: