AIBE 20 Admit Cards Available Soon, Check Exam Schedule, Syllabus

New Delhi:
Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) today, November 15, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the cards from the official website by entering their login credentials. The AIBE exam has been scheduled for November 30.
Steps for downloading the admit cards
- Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI
- Step 2: Click on AIBE 20 admit card link
- Step 3: Login using the login id and password
- Step 4: The AIBE 20 admit card will be displayed
- Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
Online registration for the exam began on September 29 and concluded on October 31, 2025.
AIBE has uploaded the syllabus of the exam on the official website. The syllabus comprises of 19 subjects/topics which include the following:
- Constitutional law
- I. P. C (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
- Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
- C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
- Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
- Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
- Family Law
- Public Interest Litigation
- Administration Law
- Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
- Company Law
- Environmental Law
- Cyber Law
- Labour and Industrial Law
- Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
- Law related to Taxation
- Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
- Land Acquisition Act
- Intellectual Property Laws
- The BCI also notified the passing percentage. Candidates from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will be required to score 45 per cent. Those from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Disabled require 40 per cent.