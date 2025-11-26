AIBE 20 Exam 2025: BCI Releases Important Guidelines For November 30 Test

AIBE 20 Exam Guidelines 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued important guidelines for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20, scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, failing to do so will result in denial of entry to the examination centre. Candidates can check the complete examination guidelines on the official AIBE website - allindiabarexamination.com.

What Are the Important Exam Guidelines?

Candidates must report to the examination centre by 11:30 am. Entry will not be permitted after 1:15 pm. While most items, including notes, are prohibited, candidates are allowed to carry Bare Acts.

Bare Acts refer to the original, unannotated texts of laws enacted by legislative bodies, containing only the exact wording of statutes without commentary, case law, or interpretation.

What Is Not Allowed in the Exam Hall?

Items such as mobile phones, digital/smart watches, bags, handbags, calculators, electronic devices, papers, books, and notes are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Using a pencil will lead to disqualification, candidates must use only a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Candidates with more than 40 per cent disability will be given 20 extra minutes. Those requiring scribes must arrange them at their own expense, in accordance with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's revised guidelines dated 01.09.2025.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for the complete AIBE 20 exam guidelines.

Passing Criteria

General and OBC category candidates must score 45 per cent to qualify, while SC/ST and Disabled candidates need to score 40 per cent.