AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Notification Coming Soon: Key Details To Know

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the AIBE 20 (XX) Notification 2025 shortly. The notification will outline crucial information such as the exam date, registration schedule, eligibility requirements, application procedure, syllabus, and exam guidelines.

What Will the Notification Include?

Candidates can expect the official notice to cover:

• AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

• Registration timeline and fee details

• Step-by-step application process

• Eligibility conditions for candidates

• Syllabus and pattern of the exam

• Guidelines for the Certificate of Practice (CoP)

The Certificate of Practice will only be issued to candidates who clear the exam. This certificate, granted by BCI, is mandatory for law graduates to practice in Indian courts.

Who is Eligible?

All law graduates registered with a State Bar Council can apply for AIBE 20 (XX) 2025. The test is compulsory for practising law in India and is conducted as an open-book examination.

How to Access the AIBE 20 Notification 2025

Once released, the notification can be downloaded by following the steps below:

Step 1. Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. Click on the link “AIBE 20 Notification 2025”

Step 3. Open and save the PDF containing details on exam dates, syllabus, fees, and registration steps

Step 4. Read the instructions carefully before applying

Registration and Admit Card Updates

The AIBE 20 Registration Dates 2025 are expected to be announced simultaneously with the notification. Following this, BCI will release the admit card, exam day guidelines, and further instructions. Aspirants are advised to register early, as last-day server load often causes delays.