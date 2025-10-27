All India Bar Examination Registration Closing Soon: Check Correction And Admit Card Schedule

Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the online registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on October 28 (Tuesday), according to a notification issued by BCI on Sunday.

The Secretary of BCI, Ashok Kumar Pandey, has issued a detailed notification for the examination, registration, and payment dates for the AIBE, which has been scheduled to be held on November 30.

Candidates can visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination for registration and other notifications for the exams. The AIBE has also uploaded the syllabus, which contains 19 subjects/topics.

In the syllabus, the AIBE also mentioned the number of questions for each subject. For example, Constitutional Law has 10, Indian Penal Code (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8, Family Law 8, etc.

The online registration for AIBE, which started on September 29, will close on October 28, and the last payment date through online mode will close a day later, on October 29, said BCI.

The last date for correction in the registration form is October 31, and the admit cards will be released on November 15. After releasing the admit cards, the AIBE examination has been scheduled for November 30. The BCI said the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and 40 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Disabled candidates.