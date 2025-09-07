AIBE 20 Notification 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the AIBE 20 (XX) Notification 2025 shortly. The official notice will include key details such as the AIBE 20 exam date, registration schedule, application process, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other important guidelines. Candidates planning to appear for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 2025) are advised to keep checking the official websites to stay updated.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: What to Expect in Notification

Once released, the AIBE 20 Notification will confirm:

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

AIBE 20 Registration Dates

Application Process and Fees

Eligibility Conditions

Syllabus and Exam Guidelines

Certificate of Practice (CoP) details

Candidates must remember that only those who qualify in the examination will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP) by BCI. This certificate is mandatory for law graduates to practice in courts across India.

Who Can Apply?

All law graduates enrolled with a State Bar Council are eligible to register for the AIBE 20 (XX) 2025. The examination is compulsory for practicing law in India and is conducted as an open-book test.

How to Download AIBE 20 Notification 2025

Once the notification is released, candidates can download it by following these steps:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Find and click on the link "AIBE 20 Notification 2025" on the homepage

The official PDF will open containing exam dates, eligibility, syllabus, application process, and fees

Download and save it for future use

Carefully read all instructions before filling the application form

The AIBE 20 Registration Dates 2025 are expected to be announced along with the notification. Admit card release, exam guidelines, and other details will follow. Aspirants are advised not to wait until the last day to register, as the portal may witness heavy traffic close to the deadline.