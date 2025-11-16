AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Direct Download Link Here

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates who registered for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website of the council - allindiabarexamination.com.

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates appearing for the examination will be required to score 45 per cent to pass, while Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Disabled candidates need to score 40 per cent.

Download Link - "AIBE 20 Exam Admit Card Direct Download Link 2025".

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the council - allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on "Login", enter your ID and password.

Then, click on "Admit Card" and it will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for entry to the examination centre.

AIBE 20 Exam Details

A total of 100 questions from 19 different subjects will be included in the examination, scheduled for November 30. The subjects include Constitutional law

I. P. C (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)

Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act

Family Law

Public Interest Litigation

Administration Law

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules

Company Law

Environmental Law

Cyber Law

Labour and Industrial Law

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law

Law related to Taxation

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act

Land Acquisition Act

Intellectual Property Laws

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a post-enrolment certification test conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law graduates to assess their basic knowledge and ensure they meet the standards to begin practising law in India.