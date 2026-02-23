Bar Council Of India Releases AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines For June 2026

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued detailed guidelines for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 exams which are scheduled from June 7, 2026. The registration process for AIBE 21 is currently open. Candidates can apply online until April 30, 2026 by visiting the official website.

Exam Date and Entry Rules

AIBE 21 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets at various centres on June 7, 2026. Candidates must report to their allotted centre at the time mentioned on their admit card. Entry to the exam hall will be closed before the exam begins. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

It is compulsory for candidates to carry a printed admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity proof. Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID or driving licence. Candidates who do not produce these documents will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

To register, candidates must visit the official AIBE website and complete the online application form. They need to fill in their personal details, enrolment information and educational qualifications. Required documents must also be uploaded. After completing the form, candidates must pay the prescribed examination fee online.

Once the application is successfully submitted, candidates should download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. The Bar Council of India has clearly listed the items that are allowed and those that are banned inside the exam hall.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, earphones and any other communication devices are strictly banned. Candidates who violate these rules may face strict action.

PwD candidates with benchmark disabilities will be given extra time as per the rules. A scribe facility will be provided only after the required documents are submitted. The council has advised all candidates to carefully follow the instructions to avoid disqualification.