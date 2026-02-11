AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins, Check Deadline, Eligibility, Steps To Apply

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has started accepting applications for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI by opening the registration window. LLB or LLM graduates who wish to practise law in India can apply for AIBE XXI through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, until April 30, 2026.

Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline, as the Bar Council of India will not provide any extension. No applications will be accepted once the registration window closes.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of the application fee is May 1, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms on May 3, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, while admit cards will be released on May 22, 2026.

Eligibility For AIBE XXI

Students pursuing the final semester of a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree at a BCI-accredited university or a college affiliated with a BCI-approved and recognised university are eligible to apply, provided they have no pending subjects from any previous semester.

Graduates who have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB from a BCI-accredited university or a college affiliated with a BCI-approved and recognised university but have not yet received their degree are also eligible. This includes candidates who have completed the course and are awaiting issuance of their degree.