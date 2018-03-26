Indian Railways Receives Over 2 Crore Applications For 89,000 Vacancies

Till date, according to a railways official over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the numbers are expected to rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end.
For assistant loco pilots and technicians of RRB notification -- Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 01/2018) which had invited applications for filling up 26502 jobs - alone, Hindustan Times reported that, over 50 lakh online applications have been received.
Notification CEN 02/ 2018, which announced 62,907 jobs has opportunities for Helper (Electrical, Bridge, Civil, P Way, Track Machine, Works, Mechanical, S and T, Signal, Telecommunication, Medical), Track Maintainer Grade IV, Hospital Attendant, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, and Porter/ Hamal/ Sweeper cum Porter.
According to notifications published by RRB, question papers for the recruitment exams of these jobs will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages -- Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.
In another jobs announcement recently, Ministry of Railways said that a recruitment notification for 9,500 vacancies in Indian Railways is expected to be released soon. These jobs recruitment will be done for Railway Protection Force (RPF). An official tweet said the recruitment process will begin soon and out of the total number of posts 50% will be for female candidates.
Read also:
RRB CEN 01/ 2018, CEN 02/ 2018 Registration Closes On 31 March; Checklist For Applicants
CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment: Railways Increase Upper Age Limit For ALP, Technician Posts
Over 89,000 Vacancies Open In Indian Railways; Check Details Here
RRB CEN 02/ 2018 Recruitment Notification Out; 62907 Vacancies
RRB CEN 01/ 2018: Railway Job Aspirants Dissatisfied Over 'Reduced Upper Age Limit'
CommentsIndian Railways Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician Recruitment: Selection Process In Detail
Click here for more Jobs News