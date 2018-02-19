CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment: Railways Increase Upper Age Limit For ALP, Technician Posts

Ministry of Railways released an official update in this regard now. Upper age limit for level 1 posts have also been increased to 31 years. Upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category for being eligible for level 1 posts in Indian railways is 38 years now. The CEN 02/ 2018 notification for recruitment to level 1 posts has been released with the new age limit criteria.
खुसख़बरी ! असिस्टेंट लोको पॉयलट, टेक्निशियन व लेवल 1 पोस्ट के लिये अधिकतम आयु को पुनः निर्धारित किया।
Railways extended the relaxation in upper age limit for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician & Level 1 posts. Aspirants can apply by visiting:https://t.co/56N9F1Rvhl… pic.twitter.com/7MblrFuEtF— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 19, 2018
On 9 February, Railways clarified on the age limit issue stating that the upper age limit for ALP and technician recruitment is 27 years but as a temporary measure Ministry of Railways had allowed a relaxation of 3 years, till 3 February 2015.
