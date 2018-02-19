CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment: Railways Increase Upper Age Limit For ALP, Technician Posts Indian Railways has decided to increase the upper age limit for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician posts to 30 years (unreserved category), 33 years (OBC non creamy layer)and 35 years (SC and ST category).

खुसख़बरी ! असिस्टेंट लोको पॉयलट, टेक्निशियन व लेवल 1 पोस्ट के लिये अधिकतम आयु को पुनः निर्धारित किया।



Railways extended the relaxation in upper age limit for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician & Level 1 posts. Aspirants can apply by visiting:https://t.co/56N9F1Rvhl… pic.twitter.com/7MblrFuEtF— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 19, 2018

Bringing an end to the CEN 01/ 2018 recruitment issue, Indian Railways has decided to increase the upper age limit for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician posts to 30 years (unreserved category), 33 years (OBC non creamy layer)and 35 years (SC and ST category). This is surely going to benefit thousands of candidates who had been protesting relentlessly against the slash in the upper age limit in comparison to 2014 recruitment criteria; earlier it was 28 years for unreserved category. Age will be considered as on 1 July 2018.Ministry of Railways released an official update in this regard now. Upper age limit for level 1 posts have also been increased to 31 years. Upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category for being eligible for level 1 posts in Indian railways is 38 years now. The CEN 02/ 2018 notification for recruitment to level 1 posts has been released with the new age limit criteria.On 9 February, Railways clarified on the age limit issue stating that the upper age limit for ALP and technician recruitment is 27 years but as a temporary measure Ministry of Railways had allowed a relaxation of 3 years, till 3 February 2015. Soon after RRB CEN 01/ 2018 notification surfaced online, job aspirants who had been waiting since 2014 were dismayed because as per the upper age limit criteria they were not eligible for even applying for the exam. It is after 3 years, the Board came up with the recruitment process, but with a reduced age limit thus depriving thousands of aspirants from applying. Candidates, who have been preparing for the exam for 3 years, have been affected the most.Click here for more Jobs News