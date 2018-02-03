Indian Railways Announces Jobs For 10th Pass, Diploma Candidates; 26502 Vacancies Indian Railways has announced recruitment for 26502 vacant posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts. The job notification, CEN 01/2018 is available online in the official website of all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

A total of 26502 vacancies are open for recruitment in 21 RRBs. Candidates should note that, 'RRBs will publish Updated Vacancy Table again on their websites indicating the RRB wise revised vacancies against various Railways/Production Units and posts after the completion of First Stage CBT.'



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer based test (two stages), computer based aptitude test and document verification. 'The date, time and venue for all the activities viz First stage CBT, Second stage CBT, Computer Based AT and DV or any other additional activity as applicable shall be fixed by the RRBs and shall be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.'



Even after submission of the application, candidates can edit the details (other than State, email and mobile number) by paying Rs 250 as the modification fee.



This is one of the biggest examinations conducted by the Indian Railways; bigger than RRB NTPC recruitment 2015. In 2015, Indian Railways had announced recruitment for 18252 vacancies. While more than 90 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, more than 55 lakh actually appeared for it. 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and were called for written test. Describing it as the "largest online examination in the world", the official said that in order to ensure complete transparency, the railways has introduced the system of showing answer papers online to examinees one week after the examination. Earlier, recruitment examinations in Railway Board used to be conducted manually, but the Indian Railways had to abandon the manual system and opt for online mode after a few alleged incidents of question paper leak.



