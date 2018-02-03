Indian Railways ALP, Technician Recruitment Begins: Know How To Apply Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of the RRBs. 'One application ONLY is required to be submitted for all the notified posts in the Central Employment Notice (CEN).'

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT RRB ALP, Techician Recruitment Begins: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Indian Railways has come up with the biggest recruitment of the year. After RRB NTPC 2015, this is one of the major recruitment for 26502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. The first stage computer based test, as a part of the selection process, will be held during April and May 2018. Class 10 pass candidates in the age group of 18-28 years are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of the RRBs. 'One application ONLY is required to be submitted for all the notified posts in the Central Employment Notice (CEN).



Candidates should ensure their eligibility before going for registration. After the submission of application form, candidates will receive registration number and password. OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the applicant which will be used to login to the portal and complete the application details and make payment. Candidate should note and preserve their registration number for later reference during the recruitment process and RRBs will not entertain any request seeking registration number.



While Part 1 of the application will ask educational qualification, community, gender, religion, Ex-Serviceman, PWD, minority, economically backward class, age relaxation, eligibility category, etc., the second part of the registration will ask applicants details of the educational qualification, requirement of scribe, choice of exam language, etc.



Candidates should be very particular about the photograph and signature which needs to be scanned properly with the required dimensions.



Applicants will get a chance to modify their application as well (other than State, email and mobile number) by paying a modification fee of Rs 250. 'The modification fee shall be applicable to all candidates including fee concession categories and this fee is not refundable for any category. The modification to the registration and application details can be done twice only.'



