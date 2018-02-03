Indian Railways ALP, Technician Recruitment Begins: Know How To Apply

Read: Indian Railways Announces Jobs For 10th Pass, Diploma Candidates; 26502 Vacancies
Candidates should ensure their eligibility before going for registration. After the submission of application form, candidates will receive registration number and password. OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the applicant which will be used to login to the portal and complete the application details and make payment. Candidate should note and preserve their registration number for later reference during the recruitment process and RRBs will not entertain any request seeking registration number.
While Part 1 of the application will ask educational qualification, community, gender, religion, Ex-Serviceman, PWD, minority, economically backward class, age relaxation, eligibility category, etc., the second part of the registration will ask applicants details of the educational qualification, requirement of scribe, choice of exam language, etc.
Indian Railways ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018 For 26502 Vacancies: Check Your Eligibility
Candidates should be very particular about the photograph and signature which needs to be scanned properly with the required dimensions.
