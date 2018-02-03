Indian Railways ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018 For 26502 Vacancies: Check Your Eligibility

Read: Indian Railways Announces Jobs For 10th Pass, Diploma Candidates; 26502 Vacancies
Assistant Loco Pilot: Candidates must be class 10 pass with ITI in the trades of Armature and Coil Winder / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Fitter / Heat Engine / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Millwright Maintenance Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV / Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Turner / Wireman; those with Apprenticeship in the relevant trade are also eligible to apply.
For ALF, Diploma holders in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering (OR) combination of various streams of these engineering disciplines are also eligible to apply.
Technician Grade III: Candidates must be 10th pass with ITI or Apprenticeship in the relevant trade.
