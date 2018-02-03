Indian Railways ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018 For 26502 Vacancies: Check Your Eligibility Diploma holders or class 10 pass with ITI in the age group of 18-28 years are eligible for the recruitment.

Online registration for recruitment to 26502 vacancies in Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment in 21 railway recruitment boards under Indian Railways has begun. This is a big opportunity for class 10 pass with ITI and Diploma holders. This is one of the biggest recruitment drives ever conducted by Indian Railways, the last one being RRB NTPC CEN 03/2015 recruitment. The official notification CEN 01/ 2018 has been released online. Online registration portal will be open till 5 March 2018.



Assistant Loco Pilot: Candidates must be class 10 pass with ITI in the trades of Armature and Coil Winder / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Fitter / Heat Engine / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Millwright Maintenance Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV / Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Turner / Wireman; those with Apprenticeship in the relevant trade are also eligible to apply.



For ALF, Diploma holders in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering (OR) combination of various streams of these engineering disciplines are also eligible to apply.



Technician Grade III: Candidates must be 10th pass with ITI or Apprenticeship in the relevant trade.



Candidates fulfilling the above eligibility criteria and in the age group of 18-28 years are eligible to apply.



