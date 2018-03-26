Application Process For 89409 Indian Railway Jobs Ends This Week; Apply Now

Two recent Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) RRB notifications (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) released this year add up to over 89,000 jobs at Indian Railways.
Candidates who are planning to apply for these posts may complete the process from this website: http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244.
This RRB recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10 & ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class 10 & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.
Ministry of Railways' RRB has published a notification no. CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.
RRB notification no. CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).
