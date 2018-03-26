Application Process For 89409 Indian Railway Jobs Ends This Week; Apply Now

Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the world, has announced one of its largest recruitment processes of recent times for 89409 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories and the application process for these posts will end on March 31.

Jobs | | Updated: March 26, 2018 16:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Application Process For 89409 Indian Railway Jobs Ends This Week; Apply Now

Online applications were invited through Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

New Delhi:  Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the world, has announced one of its largest recruitment processes of recent times for 89409 vacancies in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories and the application process for these posts will end on March 31. Online applications were invited through Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the Group C Level II posts like assistant loco pilots, technicians (fitter, crane driver, blacksmith, and carpenter) and Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman and porter.

Two recent Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) RRB notifications (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) released this year add up to over 89,000 jobs at Indian Railways.

Candidates who are planning to apply for these posts may complete the process from this website: http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244. 

This RRB recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10 & ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class 10 & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.

Ministry of Railways' RRB has published a notification no. CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.

RRB notification no. CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).

Read also:

RRB CEN 01/ 2018, CEN 02/ 2018 Registration Closes On 31 March; Checklist For Applicants

CEN 01/ 2018 Recruitment: Railways Increase Upper Age Limit For ALP, Technician Posts

Over 89,000 Vacancies Open In Indian Railways; Check Details Here

RRB CEN 02/ 2018 Recruitment Notification Out; 62907 Vacancies

RRB CEN 01/ 2018: Railway Job Aspirants Dissatisfied Over 'Reduced Upper Age Limit'

Comments
Indian Railways Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician Recruitment: Selection Process In Detail

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

RRBIndian Railways Jobs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneSteve SmithMark ZuckerbergMastercard

................................ Advertisement ................................