RRB CEN 01/ 2018, CEN 02/ 2018 Registration Closes On 31 March; Checklist For Applicants Online registration for one of the biggest recruitment of the year will close on 31 March. Indian Railways will shut down its registration portal for applications through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018.

After making changes in the eligibility norms by Ministry of Railways, it was decided to stretch the registration schedule so as to make it convenient for fresh candidates to apply. It was also decided to cut down the application fee; general candidates will be refunded Rs 400 out of Rs 500, if they appear for the exam.



Checklist for Applicants

Online Application Submission

Though candidates will be provided two chances to edit their application; but changes can never be made for the registration number, Selected RRB, email id and mobile number. For other details candidates can edit them on payment of Rs 250. Candidate should avoid sending multiple applications. It is often seen that due to a slow internet connection, candidates end up in filling the form multiple times. 'Please ensure that you are using atleast a minimum of 1 MBPS internet speed/ connection before uploading/ submitting any information,' reads the official registration portal.



Online Fee

For online fee payment the last date is 30 March 2018, a day before the last date for application submission. Candidates can deposit the fees through internet banking or debit/ credit card till 23.59 hours.



For offline payment, for SBI challan mode the last date is 28 March 2018 till 3.00 pm. For those who want to opt for post office challan mode should pay the fees latest by 27 March 2018 till 3.00 pm.

Since a part of the fees will be returned to candidates on appearing in the first stage CBT, candidates should provide details of bank account in which they would like to get the refund. Important details like Account holder name, Account Number and IFSC code should be entered precisely in the application form.



Exam Language

Candidates should also give their choice for exam language in addition to English: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi , Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.



Uploading Scanned Photographs

Candidates should be very careful while uploading photographs. Black and white photos are not allowed; candidates should upload color photographs. The dimension of the scanned copy, permissible for uploading on the registration portal is 35mmX45mm. It should have name and date printed on it. The photograph size should be 15-40 KB (20-50 KB for CEN 02/ 2018 jobs) and it should be in JPG/ JPEG format.



The date on the photograph should be on or after 1 December 2017; it because on the exam day the photograph will be checked thoroughly; it must match the candidate's appearance. RRBs have asked candidates to keep 12 copies of the photographs which will be required during various stages of selection processes.



Consent to share scores

While applying candidates, can give their consent to share the scores obtained by them in the exams. The scores will be shared with other Ministries/ Departments/ PSUs and Private organizations, for recruitment in their organizations.



