RRB CEN 01/ 2018: Railway Job Aspirants Dissatisfied Over 'Reduced Upper Age Limit' Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have reduced the upper age limit to 28 years for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician categories.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Railway Job Aspirants Dissatisfied Over 'Reduced Upper Age Limit' In CEN 01/ 2018



Last time, in 2014, the RRBs had announced the recruitment in January. The exam was held in June; this year, the Boards are planning for the Computer based test during April-May 2018.



There's no examination fee for SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, PWDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Economically backward class; however this year candidates shall have to pay Rs 500 as exam fee. Candidates coming under the purview of fee exemption categories shall have to pay refundable fees of Rs 250.



The sanctioned strength for railways is close to 15 lakh but the total manpower as on 1 March 2017 is 13 lakh. On 29 October 2017, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said his ministry is looking to invest over US $150 billion over the next five years which would help create one million additional jobs. 'The government's moving aggressively on the rail track and safety maintenance programme alone would create 2 lakh jobs,' he had said on 5 October 2017.



When it comes to government jobs, Indian Railways is one of the most preferred options. Every year lakhs of aspirants prepare for various railway jobs; with reduction in age limit, many aspirants have gone berserk. Even after years of hard work they are still unable to apply for the recruitment. In 2015, a total of 92 lakh candidates had applied for 18252 posts; it was cited to be the largest examination in the world.



Click here for more



Despite a massive recruitment announcement, for 27019 posts, Indian Railways job news has not been well received by aspirants. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have reduced the upper age limit to 28 years for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician categories. On 3 February 2018, RRBs released Centralized Employment Notification, CEN 01/ 2018 . It can be considered as one of the biggest recruitment of the year. It is after 3 years, the Board has come up with the recruitment process, but with a reduced age limit thus depriving thousands of aspirants from applying. Candidates, who have been preparing for the exam for 3 years, have been affected the most.Last time, in 2014, the RRBs had announced the recruitment in January. The exam was held in June; this year, the Boards are planning for the Computer based test during April-May 2018.There's no examination fee for SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, PWDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Economically backward class; however this year candidates shall have to pay Rs 500 as exam fee. Candidates coming under the purview of fee exemption categories shall have to pay refundable fees of Rs 250.The sanctioned strength for railways is close to 15 lakh but the total manpower as on 1 March 2017 is 13 lakh. On 29 October 2017, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said his ministry is looking to invest over US $150 billion over the next five years which would help create one million additional jobs. 'The government's moving aggressively on the rail track and safety maintenance programme alone would create 2 lakh jobs,' he had said on 5 October 2017. When it comes to government jobs, Indian Railways is one of the most preferred options. Every year lakhs of aspirants prepare for various railway jobs; with reduction in age limit, many aspirants have gone berserk. Even after years of hard work they are still unable to apply for the recruitment. In 2015, a total of 92 lakh candidates had applied for 18252 posts; it was cited to be the largest examination in the world.Click here for more Jobs News