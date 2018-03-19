9,500 Railway Jobs To Be Notified Soon

रेलवे में 90,000 जॉब के लिये भर्ती शुरु हुई हैं, साथ ही युवाओं के लिये रेलवे प्रटेक्शन फ़ोर्स में भी शीघ्र 9,500 भर्तीयाँ शुरु होंगी, और इसमे 50% महिलाएं होंगी:MR @PiyushGoyal— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 18, 2018
Since February, Indian Railways is on recruitment spree. The first job notification (CEN 01/ 2018) came for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician post. More than 26000 vacancies were notified by the RRBs.
The second notification (CEN 02/ 2018) came, few days after, notifying recruitment for group D posts.
In the first week of March, according to reports more than 1.5 crore applications have already been submitted to the RRBs against the two notifications. Railway jobs are the most sought after options for aspirants; in 2015 against CEN 03/ 2015 advertisement, 90 lakh applications were registered for nearly 19000 posts.
