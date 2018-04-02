7th Pay Commission: New Benefit For Railway Employees 7th pay commission recommended that government servants and their spouses working in Indian Railways, are also entitled for the facility of LTC.

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Railway employees shall continue to be governed by the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules



However, 7th pay commission recommended that they be included in the LTC fold.



"The matter has been considered in this department in consultation with Ministry of Railways. It has been decided that Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years...



"The 'All-India LTC' will be purely optional for railway employees," the ministry has said.



However, railway employees shall continue to be governed by the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules and availing of the "All India LTC" under the CCS (LTC) Rules by them will be facilitated through a special order under the relevant provision of the said Pass Rules, it said.



The DoPT order also states that railway employees will not be eligible for "Home Town LTC" and will have to surrender the Privilege Passes (concessional or free tickets) admissible to them in the calendar year in which they intend to avail the LTC facility, the ministry said.



However, they would continue to be eligible for other kinds of passes such as the duty pass, school pass and special passes on medical grounds, as admissible under the pass rules, the order stated.



If the railway employee has already availed of a Privilege Pass, then LTC will not be allowed in that year, it said.



The railway employees on deputation to any other organisation, including railway PSUs, would also continue to be eligible for optional LTC in lieu of Privilege Pass entitlement, the order said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Railway employees, for the first time, can now avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the government has said. This is in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th pay commission. In a circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 27, the ministry said as per existing LTC instructions, government servants and their spouses working in Indian Railways, are not entitled for the facility of LTC as the facility of "Free Pass" is available to them.However, 7th pay commission recommended that they be included in the LTC fold."The matter has been considered in this department in consultation with Ministry of Railways. It has been decided that Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years..."The 'All-India LTC' will be purely optional for railway employees," the ministry has said.However, railway employees shall continue to be governed by the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules and availing of the "All India LTC" under the CCS (LTC) Rules by them will be facilitated through a special order under the relevant provision of the said Pass Rules, it said.The DoPT order also states that railway employees will not be eligible for "Home Town LTC" and will have to surrender the Privilege Passes (concessional or free tickets) admissible to them in the calendar year in which they intend to avail the LTC facility, the ministry said.However, they would continue to be eligible for other kinds of passes such as the duty pass, school pass and special passes on medical grounds, as admissible under the pass rules, the order stated.If the railway employee has already availed of a Privilege Pass, then LTC will not be allowed in that year, it said. The railway employees on deputation to any other organisation, including railway PSUs, would also continue to be eligible for optional LTC in lieu of Privilege Pass entitlement, the order said.