IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 Application Ends Today

IBPS Clerk 2019 application process will end today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online application process for Clerk recruitment today. Applicants must note that after the IBPS Clerk application window is closed, they cannot modify any details. Hence, all those who have already applied should check their application and make any modifications before the deadline. This year, IBPS announced 12,074 clerk vacancies in 17 participating banks.

Working knowledge of computer systems is mandatory for recruitment as a clerk in the participating banks.

Candidates applying for IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment should note that recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis. Applicants have to mention their preferred state/UT at the time of application. Candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

After the application process is over, IBPS will release admit cards for the Pre-exam Training. Pre-Exam Training for eligible candidates will be conducted in November 2019.

The selection process will include a preliminary examination followed by a main examination. The Main examination will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam. Both stages of selection will be conducted in computer-based mode.

The computer-based IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 21, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.