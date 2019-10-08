IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Application Ends Tomorrow

IBPS Clerk 2019 application will conclude tomorrow

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for Clerk recruitment tomorrow. Candidates who have already completed the application will have time until tomorrow to make corrections in their application form. This year, IBPS announced 12,074 clerk vacancies in 17 participating banks. The selection process will include a preliminary examination followed by a main examination. The Main examination will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam. Both stages of selection will be conducted in computer-based mode.

After the application process is over, IBPS will release admit cards for the Pre-exam Training. Pre-Exam Training for eligible candidates will be conducted in November 2019.

The computer-based IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 21, 2019.

Candidates who are applying for the clerk recruitment should know that working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory.

"Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Applicants should have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/ language/ should have studied computer / information technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute," reads the job notice.

Another important point to note is that recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis. Applicants have to mention their preferred state/UT at the time of application. Candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

