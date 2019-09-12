IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam Details Out

IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam Details @ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced clerk recruitment in 17 nationalised banks. The IBPS clerk registration will begin on September 17. Candidates have to fill the application form available online at the official website ibps.in.

Official Notification

A total of 12,074 vacancies have been announced by the IBPS.

For the clerk post, IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam. there will be no interview for selection.

Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/ UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only, reads the job notice released by IBPS.

Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to take the IBPS Clerk 2019 exam.

Important Dates

Online registration and Payment of application fees: September 17 to October 9

Pre-exam training: November 25 to November 30

Preliminary exam: December 7, 8, 14 and 21

Main Exam: January 19

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

