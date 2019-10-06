IBPS Clerk Registration Ends Next Week

IBPS clerk 2019: Last date to apply October 9

Registration option for the IBPS clerk exam will close on October 9. This year, the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), has announced more than 12,000 vacancies in clerk posts in 17 nationalised banks. Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to apply. Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Applicants should have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/ language/ should have studied computer / information technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute.

IBPS will select candidates for the clerk post on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. The exams will be held in succession in December and January.

IBPS would also impart pre-exam training to candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes/ minority communities/ ex-servicemen/ persons with benchmark disabilities from November 25 to November 30. Candidates who wish to avail the training should mention the same in the application form.

The IBPS clerk preliminary exam would assess the candidate's knowledge in English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would have sectional cut off and candidates have to secure marks higher than the cut off to be declared as qualified.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam, in which questions will be related to general/ financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability & computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude.

