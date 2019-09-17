IBPS Clerk Exam Registration Begins

IBPS has begun online registration process for Clerk recruitment.

Online registration has begun for the IBPS clerk recruitment exam. More than 12,000 vacancies are available in 17 nationalised banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the recruitment and will select candidates on the basis of written exam. There will be no interview.

Apply Online

Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/ UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only, reads the job notice released by IBPS.

Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to take the IBPS Clerk 2019 exam. Apart from a bachelor's degree candidates must also be proficient in local language of the state to which they apply for recruitment and should have operating and working knowledge of computers.

IBPS Clerk Selection Process

Preliminary Exam: The prelims will be a computer based test of 1 hour duration. The exam will have three sections-English language, Numerical ability and reasoning ability- each of 20 minutes duration. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for online main examination," reads the notice released by IBPS.

Main Exam: Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to take the main exam. The test will comprise questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam will be of 160 minutes duration and would carry a total of 200 marks.

The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for final merit listing.

The last date to apply for IBPS clerk exam is October 9.

