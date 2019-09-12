IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Announced For More Than 12,000 Vacancies

IBPS Clerk 2019: More than 12,000 clerk vacancies available

IBPS Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released Clerk recruitment notification. 17 Nationalized banks would fill more than 12,000 clerk vacancies. The online registration for IBPS Clerk 2019 will begin from September 17, 2019 and conclude on October 9, 2019. The IBPS Clerk Prelim exam is scheduled in December 2019.

The recruitment in clerical-cadre is done on state/UT-wise basis, hence candidates are advised to check the number of clerk vacancies available for their corresponding state/UT. One candidates will be allowed to apply for vacancies available with any one state or Union Territory.

Anyone with a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute is eligible to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment. Apart from the educational qualification, the candidate must also be proficient in the Official Language of the State/UT where they are applying for recruitment.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. IBPS allows relaxation on upper age limit to candidates in reserved categories.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for a main exam. The final selection of candidates for empanelment is based on the performance of a candidate in the Main exam. The recruitment process is expected to complete by April 2020.

