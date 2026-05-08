Congress Dumps DMK For Vijay Alliance. Then An Akhilesh Yadav Dig

The lack of a clear majority is a sticking point in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s electoral blockbuster that prevents government formation in Tamil Nadu. To muster the required strength, the party led by superstar Vijay has reached out to several smaller outfits that had been constant allies of the DMK, the defeated regime.

As fresh political alliances brew in Tamil Nadu, far from the shores of Chennai, the Congress faces criticism from an ally for dumping its all-weather partner DMK after its resounding defeat.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav this morning posted his images with Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, the political bosses who have recently lost power in their states, and said, "I am not the ones who abandon each other in times of difficulty."

Yadav's party, too, is an ally of the Congress at the national level. As part of the opposition camp, he also shares cordial ties with all major opposition leaders, including Banerjee, Stalin, and others.

He met Banerjee at her residence yesterday, days after her defeat, and backed the Trinamool's claim of electoral fraud.

His latest post appears to be an indirect dig at the Congress, two days after the party ditched the DMK and offered the conditional support of its five MLAs to the TVK. With its support, Vijay now has 213 seats.

On its own, the party had bagged 208 seats, with Vijay winning from two constituencies. The DMK was reduced to just 59 in the 234-seat assembly while the AIADMK could win only 47 seats.

Short of the 118-halfway mark, even with Congress's support, the TVK has also reached out to the VCK (2), CPI (2), and CPM (4). These parties - all DMK allies -- will make their stand clear today.