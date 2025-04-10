Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of plotting the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is on his way to India to face the law. A special flight carrying Mr Rana departed from the US on Wednesday evening after he exhausted all legal avenues to stop his extradition. He is expected to land in Delhi this afternoon. A joint team of the National Investigation Agency and the Research and Analysis Wing is reportedly bringing him back. He is likely to be arrested by the National Investigation Agency and presented in a Delhi court.
This comes after the US Supreme Court rejected Mr Rana's petition, requesting a stay on his extradition to India. "The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the Supreme Court order on Monday said.
The US Supreme Court had denied a similar request in March. Mr Rana had earlier told the US court that he was suffering from an abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. He had said he would not survive long enough to be tried in India. He had also alleged that he would be targeted in India due to national, religious, and cultural animosity.
"Bringing Back Memories": Survivor Spots Herself In NDTV's 26/11 Footage
Banker-turned-educator Rajita Kukarni was at Masala Kraft, an Indian restaurant in Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal hotel, when it came under a terrorist attack on November 26, 2008. Speaking to NDTV as Tahawwur Rana, accused of conspiring the terror attack, is on his way to India for a trial, Ms Kukarni spotted herself in the NDTV footage from 16 years ago. She and her husband Ajay Bagga are seen in the footage, shortly after firing began at the hotel.
Recounting the horrific moments from that day, Ms Kulkarni thanked the "entire team of Taj Mahal hotel who went above and beyond their call of duty to protect us and make us secure".
"Tahawwur Rana Should Be Sentenced To Death": MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Team Thackeray MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the harshest punishment for Tahawwur Rana, calling for his execution in a public square in Mumbai.
"After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India...He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken," Ms Chaturvedi told news agency ANI.
Mr Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited to India after a 16-year wait and is expected to arrive in Delhi today.
"I am hopeful that Hafiz Saeed, David Headley will also be brought to India and will be given strict punishment," she added.
Tahawwur Rana's Role In 26/11 Attacks
Tahawwur Rana, a close ally of David Headley, co-conspired the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Mr Rana helped Mr Headley. He set up a front office in Mumbai used for planning the 26/11 attacks. According to the NIA chargesheet, Rana provided logistical and financial support for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.
Who is Tahawwur Rana?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana was born on January 12, 1961, in Chichawatni, Punjab, Pakistan. He studied at Cadet College Hasan Abdal, where he became close friends with David Headley, who later became a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana joined the Pakistan Army Medical Corps and served as a captain-general duty practitioner.
In 1997, he left the military and moved to Canada with his wife, who is also a doctor. Both Rana and his wife became naturalised Canadian citizens in 2001.