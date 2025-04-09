"Rana Should Be Hanged": 26/11 Survivor, Girl Who Identified Ajmal Kasab

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, "should be hanged because he is a terrorist", Devika Rotawan, one of the survivors of that tragic day, told NDTV Wednesday.

"Once Rana is brought back the Indian government will get information on other co-conspirators of the attack and the people who helped the attackers in India. Rana should be hanged because he is a terrorist and was involved in the planning of the 26/11 attacks," Ms Rotawan said.

Of Pakistani origin, Rana is being extradited from the US on a special plane expected late tonight or early tomorrow. He will then be presented in a Delhi court before being a transfer to Mumbai.

Sources in the Mumbai Police have not, however, been informed of a date and time.

In February Ms Rotawan had expressed happiness at Rana's (then) impending extradition.

"I have heard... Rana will be extradited. Permission (by US authorities) has been granted... but when will he actually be brought to India? That is my question. I will only be happy once he is here and justice is served," she told news agency IANS.

26/11 Terror Attack Hero

Devika Rotawan was nine years old when she was shot in the leg during one phase of the terror attack on Mumbai - at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bus terminus.

Suffering physical and mental trauma, she nevertheless stood up in an open courtroom - on crutches - and identified terrorist Ajmal Qasab as the man who shot her.

Describing the events on that night, she said: "There was a loud explosion... my father said we should leave and we started running in one direction... my brother ran in another direction."

"Just as we were leaving, I saw two persons firing at people. I received a bullet injury in my right leg," she said, adding, "My leg broke, and blood spilled out."

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The Mumbai terror attacks killed over 160 people.

Rana, who is known to have links to banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, is accused of helping another terrorist - Pakistani-American David Headley, who is now in jail in the US - plan those dastardly strikes.

According to the charges against him, Rana, 64, assisted Headley in many ways, including setting up an 'immigrant law centre' in Mumbai as a front for their terrorist activities.

He also visited India in November 2008.

Rana has been charged under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and relevant sections under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

