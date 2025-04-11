"They Opened Fire": Nurse Who Saved 20 Pregnant Women During 26/11 Attacks

The extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana has ripped the band-aid off the wounds of many who lived through the three-day mayhem in Mumbai 16 years ago. For others, it was an occasion to remember the massive pressure they came under to save the lives of others -- at great risk to themselves.

One such hero is nurse Anjali Kulthe, who managed to save 20 pregnant women admitted at Mumbai's Cama hospital and ensured safe delivery for one of them -- a high-risk patient of hypertension.

It was around 9.30 pm on November 26, when they got information that terrorists who were attacking the CST station were moving towards the Cama hospital, Ms Kulthe told NDTV in an exclusive interview. Minutes later, they heard gunshots from a lane at the back of the hospital.

"Looking out of the window, we could see two terrorists running and the police firing at them. Then the terrorists vaulted over the low gate and entered the hospital premises. I saw they had shot the two security guards, who were lying in a heap. When they spotted us at the window, they opened fire at us and one of our workers got injured. I took her to the casualty and informed everyone that the terrorists had entered the hospital," she said.

On her return, the nurse shut the main doors of the ward and took the 20 patients to a 10x10 pantry. Cellphones and lights were switched off and they sat in the dark.

Soon after, the hypertension patient started getting labour pain. The doctor refused to come to the ward, for by now, the gunbattle was raging inside the hospital.

Ms Kulthe said she took the patient to the labour room by the staircase, going up one step at a time, staying close to the wall. By the morning, she had given birth to a baby girl, who was named 'Goli' in the memory of that night, Ms Kulthe said.

The hospital was under attack for five hours that night. Besides the two security guards, one more hospital worker died.

Asked if she had got over the fear and trauma of that night, Ms Kulthe said, "not a single one of us who worked at the hospital - doctors, nurses or other staff -- will ever forget that night".

"The way they threw hand grenades, opened fire, killed people, none of us can ever forget it. For the whole country, it was a night of sadness and horror," she added.

Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited, is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 attacks that cost 166 lives. Pakistani-American terrorist and prime accused in the case, David Coleman Headley, said Rana had extended logistical and financial support for the terror operation. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder and forgery and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The three-day attack that devastated India's financial capital in 2008 had seen hotels, a train station, a Jewish center, and other spots targeted.

Of the 10 terrorists who took part in the attack, only one, Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive and was hanged on November 21, 2012. India has said Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba had orchestrated the attacks.