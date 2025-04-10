"Bringing Back Memories": Survivor Spots Herself In NDTV's 26/11 Footage

Banker-turned-educator Rajita Kukarni was at Masala Kraft, an Indian restaurant in Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal hotel, when it came under a terrorist attack on November 26, 2008. Speaking to NDTV as Tahawwur Rana, accused of conspiring the terror attack, is on his way to India for a trial, Ms Kukarni spotted herself in the NDTV footage from 16 years ago. She and her husband Ajay Bagga are seen in the footage, shortly after firing began at the hotel.

Recounting the horrific moments from that day, Ms Kulkarni thanked the "entire team of Taj Mahal hotel who went above and beyond their call of duty to protect us and make us secure".

She said she and her husband were at Masala Kraft with a guest, who was a member of the European Parliament. "I can see myself on the screen, it is bringing back memories. We were in Masala Kraft and then we were asked to move to the chambers. We were guided through the back areas of the service entrances, through the kitchen areas into the chambers," she said.

Ms Kulkarni said they were asked to evacuate, but could not leave in time because the firing started and they had to turn back. They were with 200-odd people, including CEOs and MPs. "It was a hostage situation till we were evacuated the next morning when the NSG could reach us," she said.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, she said, is a "monumental achievement for our country". She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, US President Donald Trump and the US Supreme Court for making this possible. "I am quite sure it will bring justice. This is a huge day for all martyrs who sacrificed their lives, survivors and their families," she said.

Asked if she has found closure after that traumatic, near-death experience, she said, "You can never get closure on an incident like this, it's a national memory, a national trauma, the city of Mumbai, the pulse of the country was attacked. I would wish that we should not forget an incident like this so that we can continue to uphold our national security and ensure something like this never happens again."

Tahawwur Rana, 64, is being brought back to India for trial after he exhausted his legal options in the US to challenge the extradition. The former Pakistan Army doctor provided logistic, financial and other assistance to David Headley -- a key conspirator in the terror attack. Rana is charged under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder and forgery and relevant sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He also travelled to various places in India as they identified targets to strike, the chargesheet says.